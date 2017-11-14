DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Vail Becomes Second Colorado Ski Area To Delay Opening Due To Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Vail Mountain is the latest Colorado ski resort to delay to start of their season due to warm, dry weather.

RELATED: Eldora Mountain Asks Coloradans To Do Snow Dance, Delays Opening

Vail’s opening day was originally planned for Friday, Nov. 17, but is now tentatively scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

A quick moving storm is expected sometime late Thursday or early Friday and it could drop up to a foot of snow on northwest-facing slopes located west of the Continental Divide.

But beyond that the outlook for cold and snow doesn’t look too good for Colorado.

The latest long-range forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for warm and dry conditions through the end of the month.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

