Smashburger Lands At DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– A favorite restaurant in Colorado is coming to a place where many visitors stop: Denver International Airport.
The first full-service Smashburger restaurant and bar is located in Concourse C at DIA.
The sit-down restaurant includes a full bar with 10 Colorado craft beers on tap.
DIA has been working to open more Denver-based restaurants in the concourses.
Another Smashburger will open on Concourse B next year.
Also moving into the airport is a Snarf’s Sandwich Shop, Brother’s BBQ and Breckenridge Brewery.