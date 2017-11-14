DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Smashburger Lands At DIA

Filed Under: Concourse C, Denver International Airport, DIA, Local TV, Smashburger, Snarf's

DENVER (CBS4)– A favorite restaurant in Colorado is coming to a place where many visitors stop: Denver International Airport.

The first full-service Smashburger restaurant and bar is located in Concourse C at DIA.

smashburger 4 dia Smashburger Lands At DIA

(credit: DIA)

The sit-down restaurant includes a full bar with 10 Colorado craft beers on tap.

smashburger 2 dia Smashburger Lands At DIA

(credit: DIA)

DIA has been working to open more Denver-based restaurants in the concourses.

smashburger 1 dia Smashburger Lands At DIA

(credit: DIA)

Another Smashburger will open on Concourse B next year.

smashburger 3 dia Smashburger Lands At DIA

(credit: DIA)

Also moving into the airport is a Snarf’s Sandwich Shop, Brother’s BBQ and Breckenridge Brewery.

