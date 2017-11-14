Salon Using Cannabid Oil In Mani-Pedi Service

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CBS4) – A salon in Beverly Hills is adding cannabid oil to its spa services.
The salon offers a mani-pedi service that includes a bath bomb that contains CBD oil.
The service also includes a sugar scrub, a massage and chocolate. Each are infused with the oil.
“CBD oil would not show up in drug test. You would have no issue with it. You could slather it all over your body and you wouldn’t have a problem,” said Melissa Singer, the marketing director for Bellacures.
The service costs about $25. The company says the service reduces tension and inflammation in sore muscles.