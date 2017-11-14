DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Deadly Rollover Crash Causes Delays NB I-25

Filed Under: 144th Avenue, I-25, Interstate 25, Local TV, Rollover Crash, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were reduced to one lane at 144th Avenue on Tuesday morning after a deadly rollover crash involving serious injuries to a construction worker.

The crash happened at the 144th Avenue exit near a construction zone.

144th rollover Deadly Rollover Crash Causes Delays NB I 25

Copter4 flew over 144th Avenue and I-25 (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the crash site where a black sedan was on its roof near a backhoe between I-25 and the off ramp. What led up to the single vehicle rollover crash was being investigated.

The driver of the sedan was killed and a construction worker was critically injured in the crash. It is unclear which company the construction worker is employed with.

144th i 25 Deadly Rollover Crash Causes Delays NB I 25

(credit: CBS)

Northbound lanes were reduced to one lane in that area during the crash investigation.

Neither the driver, nor the construction worker have been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch