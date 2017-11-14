Deadly Rollover Crash Causes Delays NB I-25

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were reduced to one lane at 144th Avenue on Tuesday morning after a deadly rollover crash involving serious injuries to a construction worker.
The crash happened at the 144th Avenue exit near a construction zone.
Copter4 flew over the crash site where a black sedan was on its roof near a backhoe between I-25 and the off ramp. What led up to the single vehicle rollover crash was being investigated.
The driver of the sedan was killed and a construction worker was critically injured in the crash. It is unclear which company the construction worker is employed with.
Northbound lanes were reduced to one lane in that area during the crash investigation.
Neither the driver, nor the construction worker have been identified.