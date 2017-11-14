DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Punch Bowl Social Opens In Old Stapleton Air Traffic Control Tower

DENVER (CBS4)– The old air traffic control tower in Stapleton is getting ready to open as the latest gathering place for drinks, dinner and games.

Punch Bowl Social will open on Saturday night. The restaurant and bar has a location at 1st and Broadway in Denver. This is the 10th location in the U.S.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The new spot include six bowling lanes, private karakoe rooms and an outdoor space full of games.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The air traffic control tower went dark when Stapleton International Airport closed in 1995.

(credit: CBS)

The latest location is 32,000 square feet at the base of the tower.

(credit: CBS)

