Mother Killed In Early Morning Crash Identified

Filed Under: Alameda Avenue, Deadly Crash, Lakewood, Lakewood Police, Oak Street

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police detectives have identified the woman killed in a six-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

Police say 43-year-old Anna Huffman of Lakewood died at the scene at Alameda Avenue and Oak Street.

 

lakewood fatal crash 5vo transfer frame 74 Mother Killed In Early Morning Crash Identified

(credit: CBS)

Detectives say she and her young son were inside their minivan when the driver of a truck rear-ended them and caused a chain reaction with four other vehicles.

lakewood fatal crash 5vo transfer frame 145 Mother Killed In Early Morning Crash Identified

(credit: CBS)

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he is still in the hospital. The truck driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver killed has not been identified. It is unclear what charges they may face.

Investigators say there was no apparent signs of drugs or alcohol involved, but they will wait for test results.

 

