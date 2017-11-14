DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Police Search For 14-Year-Old Missing Since Last Month

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a teenager who went missing after school last month.

Zaida Venegas-Dominiguez was last seen in the area of E. Bruce Randolph Avenue and Downing Street on the evening of Oct. 19.

Zaida Venegas-Dominiguez

Zaida Venegas-Dominiguez (credit: Denver Police)

A white truck was pictured at the 14-year-old’s school on the day she disappeared and the driver may be an acquaintance of hers.

The vehicle seen outside Zaida Venegas-Dominiguez's school

The vehicle seen outside Zaida Venegas-Dominiguez’s school (credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the person associated with the pictured vehicle, is asked to call Denver Police immediately at 720-913-2000.

