Police Search For 14-Year-Old Missing Since Last Month

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a teenager who went missing after school last month.
Zaida Venegas-Dominiguez was last seen in the area of E. Bruce Randolph Avenue and Downing Street on the evening of Oct. 19.
A white truck was pictured at the 14-year-old’s school on the day she disappeared and the driver may be an acquaintance of hers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or the person associated with the pictured vehicle, is asked to call Denver Police immediately at 720-913-2000.