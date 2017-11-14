DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Longmont Settles Case Over Warrantless Police Searches

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Longmont has reached a settlement with residents of a subsidized housing apartment complex whose homes were searched by police without warrants.

The City of Longmont said Tuesday it agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado on behalf of building tenants who were subjected to drug searches by a K-9 unit in May 2017.

According to the settlement, Longmont agreed to pay the tenants and their lawyers $210,000. The city also will take input from the ACLU on search policies and hold a public forum to address the incident.

The city also released a statement confirming that the tenants didn’t consent to the search.
ACLU attorneys say their clients still are considering action against the Longmont Housing Authority, which requested the searches.

