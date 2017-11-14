French Bulldogs Stuck In Limbo Amid Legal Battle

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – This summer, the Denver Animal Shelter adopted out dozens of French Bulldogs which were rescued from deplorable conditions.

Some of those dogs are stuck in the shelter, until a legal battle is resolved.

Patti Sears says it’s been months since she’s seen her dog, Wyatt, a three-year-old French Bulldog.

“It’s really heartbreaking to know my dog is in this situation,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

She says Wyatt was one of the nearly three dozen dogs rescued from Marleen Puzak’s home in July.

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4 showed Denver police arrested Puzak after her friend tipped authorities of the woman’s living conditions in a “feces encrusted” home.

After obtaining a search warrant, Denver police reported Puzak’s home in southwest Denver was surrounded by feces and the odor of urine was notable from the sidewalk.

Police reported 35 living dogs were found inside the home, with another 12 deceased dogs found inside freezers. Dozens of dogs were rescued and taken to the Denver Animal Shelter.

Seven French Bulldogs are still in the shelter and several people are claiming to be owners, including Sears.

She says her dog Wyatt is chipped and registered to her, and she has the paperwork to prove it. She told CBS4 she lent her dog to Puzak to be a show dog and that she never raised any red flags.

“It’s really hard to describe, you’re up and you’re down. I know Denver had cold weather now. My dogs never lay on cold concrete floors. That’s my biggest worry is that he’s lying there shivering on a cold concrete floor getting joint issues. Does he get out and play, does he socialize with people?” asked Sears.

The Denver Animal Shelter released this statement to CBS4:

“The City has a standard procedure for establishing the ownership of animals impounded at the Denver Animal Shelter. Based on the City’s initial determinations, the individuals alleging ownership of the French Bulldogs have not provided sufficient information to prove ownership.

There is an ongoing legal matter concerning the ownership of the dogs and the dogs must be held until the legal matter is resolved. City staff understand residents’ concerns and remain committed to the protection of all animals throughout the City and County of Denver.

Denver Animal Protection will continue to provide the same responsible, humane and compassionate care for the remaining French Bulldogs that is provided to every animal that enters the shelter. We appreciate your concern and patience as we continue to respect the legal process.”

