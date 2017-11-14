Crash, Diesel Fuel Spill Closes Busy Intersection

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash between a fuel tanker and a truck left a large fuel spill on a busy intersection in Thornton on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 112th Avenue and Holly Street about 10 a.m.

Crews from South Adams Fire worked to cleanup the fuel spill.

Firefighters from North Metro Fire Rescue and Thornton Fire Department were also on scene.

That intersection remained closed and drivers were urged to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

What led up to the crash is being investigated. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

