Denver’s City Park Weather Station To Close After 8 Years

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver will lose an important climate monitoring site at the end of November.
The weather station located in City Park will be taken out of service because of construction on the golf course. It was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2009.
This is a significant loss to the local climate record because it served as a supplement to Denver’s official weather station, which is maintained at Denver International Airport, over 20 miles away from the main population center.
“Recognizing that the weather station is a community resource and provides valuable information to news outlets, weather enthusiasts and others, the Museum is working with Denver Parks and Recreation, Denver Water, the National Weather Service and Denver Botanic Gardens to identify a new, permanent location for the observation station,” said Maura Oneal in a press release from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
