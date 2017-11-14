DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

‘He’s A Great Young Man’: Crash Victim Teams Up With Distracted Driver

Filed Under: Anthony Gonzales, Larimer County, Larimer County Courthouse, Linda Maher

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Larimer County is working alongside the man who crashed into her two years ago.

Linda Maher was badly injured when she was hit by Anthony Gonzales. He was distracted while driving.

crash victim blood drive nobo frame 33827 Hes A Great Young Man: Crash Victim Teams Up With Distracted Driver

(credit: Linda Maher)

Maher had life-threatening injuries and was given 22 units of blood in the hospital.

She spent months recovering, and in the end asked the judge to meet Gonzales.

crash victim blood drive nobo frame 19334 Hes A Great Young Man: Crash Victim Teams Up With Distracted Driver

Anthony Gonzales (credit: CBS)

Maher asked the judge to give Gonzales another chance.

“He could be my kid. He’s a great young man that was distracted,” said Maher. “It was just nice to know he was willing to do something like this.”

crash victim blood drive nobo frame 18914 Hes A Great Young Man: Crash Victim Teams Up With Distracted Driver

Linda Maher hugs Anthony Gonzales. (credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, the two worked together on a blood drive at the Larimer County Courthouse. They also work together at conferences to teach others about the consequences of distracted driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch