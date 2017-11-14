‘He’s A Great Young Man’: Crash Victim Teams Up With Distracted Driver

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Larimer County is working alongside the man who crashed into her two years ago.
Linda Maher was badly injured when she was hit by Anthony Gonzales. He was distracted while driving.
Maher had life-threatening injuries and was given 22 units of blood in the hospital.
She spent months recovering, and in the end asked the judge to meet Gonzales.
Maher asked the judge to give Gonzales another chance.
“He could be my kid. He’s a great young man that was distracted,” said Maher. “It was just nice to know he was willing to do something like this.”
On Tuesday, the two worked together on a blood drive at the Larimer County Courthouse. They also work together at conferences to teach others about the consequences of distracted driving.