DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Beyond Friday, Colorado’s Snow Forecast Looks Grim

Filed Under: Colorado Ski, Colorado Snow Forecast, Rocky Mountain Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick moving storm system promises some much needed fresh snow to Colorado’s high country later this week.

Mountain snow is expected to begin sometime Thursday and last into the day on Friday.

Northwest-facing slopes along and west of the Continental Divide could pick up several inches of snow.

But beyond that the outlook for cold and snow doesn’t look too good for Colorado, at least for the next two weeks.

The latest long-range forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for warm and dry conditions to be the average through the end of the month.

115 Beyond Friday, Colorados Snow Forecast Looks Grim

2 Beyond Friday, Colorados Snow Forecast Looks Grim

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch