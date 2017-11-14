Beyond Friday, Colorado’s Snow Forecast Looks Grim

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A quick moving storm system promises some much needed fresh snow to Colorado’s high country later this week.
Mountain snow is expected to begin sometime Thursday and last into the day on Friday.
Northwest-facing slopes along and west of the Continental Divide could pick up several inches of snow.
But beyond that the outlook for cold and snow doesn’t look too good for Colorado, at least for the next two weeks.
The latest long-range forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for warm and dry conditions to be the average through the end of the month.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.