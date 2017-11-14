Children Fighting Life-Threatening Conditions Receive ‘Bags of Fun’

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A car dealership in Highlands Ranch is stepping up to help fund a good cause that helps others in the community.
Larry H. Miller donated a $10,000 grant to the Bags of Fun program on Tuesday. It’s part of the dealerships “5 Weeks of Giving” campaign.
Bags of Fun was founded in memory of Gabby Krause, a six year old who lost her battle to brain cancer.
The program puts together bright-colored backpacks filled with games and toys.
Those bags are then given to children fighting life-threatening conditions at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and Denver Health.
Since 2004, Bags of Fun has given bags to more than 4,500 local children.