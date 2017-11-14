‘Cards Against Humanity’ Buys Land To Try To Stop Border Wall

DENVER (CBS4) – The company that describes its product as “a party game for horrible people” is launching a Black Friday promotion that promises to “save America” by stopping construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

The promotion sparked a show of support and outrage on social media.

According to the “Cards Against Humanity” website, the company has purchased a “plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

The government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice… we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017 Join in and for $15 we’ll send you six America-saving surprises this December: https://t.co/o1BFmokO9W — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) November 14, 2017

A tweet from the company states, “The government is being run by a toilet.”

The website states, “Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans.”

According to the website, people who send $15 “will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards, and a few other surprises.”

“It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out,” the website states.

Cards Against Humanity said there were originally 150,000 slots and, as of Tuesday afternoon, less than 60,000 slots were still available.