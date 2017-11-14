Best Climbing Gyms For Kids In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

As home to the Rocky Mountains, Colorado has great rock climbing options. Climbing is a favorite local pastime for many Coloradans, and there are many climbing gyms in which people can hone their skills. This activity is fun for people of all ages, including kids. Many climbing gyms in the Denver area focus on giving kids fun experiences, and there are some that are specifically geared toward children.

If your kids are into indoor rock climbing, take them to one of these gyms.

Denver Bouldering Club

2485 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 18

Denver, CO 80223

(303) 351-5588

www.denverboulderingclub.com

Denver Bouldering Club is popular with serious climbers, with many varied routes suited to all ages and ability levels. The club is open to climbers from the ages of 5 up, and kids can be added to family passes for a bundled price. For serious climbers, Denver Bouldering Club offers a youth team with regular practices. Team members may be eligible to compete in competitions, and the gym organizes trips so that climbers can take their skills outdoors. Staff aim to make the experience as safe as possible for all climbers.

Movement Denver

1155 W. 5th Ave.

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 476-7800

Movement Denver is the second location of Movement Climbing + Fitness, which also has a location in Boulder. This climbing gym also offers strength training, yoga and other classes to help enhance climbing skills. Movement has a variety of options for youth, including private lessons and after school programs. For kids who are interested in serious climbing, the gym has a prep team which allows kids to engage in competitions while enhancing their team building skills.

ABC Kids Climbing

1960 32nd St.

Boulder, CO 80301

(303) 443-5437

www.abckidsboulder.com 1960 32nd St.Boulder, CO 80301(303) 443-5437

If you prefer a climbing gym that is strictly for kids, check out ABC Kids Climbing in Boulder. The gym is made for kids aged 2.5 – 19, and it was founded to build climbing skills in youth. Classes are split up by age and ability level, allowing your child to learn at their own pace. ABC Kids Climbing also hosts birthday parties and features an open gym if your kids aren’t interested in being involved in a class. Kids learn skills, including climbing and roping, and the gym offers outdoor climbing tours as well.

Related: Top Indoor Rock Climbing in Denver

Rock’n and Jam’n

9499 N. Washington St., Unit C

Thornton, CO 80229

(303) 254-4344

www.climbthebest.com 9499 N. Washington St., Unit CThornton, CO 80229(303) 254-4344

Rock’n and Jam’n is a popular climbing gym for people of all ages and abilities. This gym not only teaches kids how to climb, but also how to interact with the environment and set and achieve goals. It offers different classes and workshops to kids of all ages, including parent/child classes, so you and your child can learn together. Rock’n and Jam’n also has a competitive team for those who want to take their skills up a notch. The gym has another location in Centennial that is easily accessible by those on the south end of the Denver metro area.

Ubergrippen Indoor Climbing

8610 E. 21st Ave.

Denver, CO 80238

(720) 592-0716

www.ugclimbing.com 8610 E. 21st Ave.Denver, CO 80238(720) 592-0716

Located in the Stapleton neighborhood, Ubergrippen Indoor Climbing is a great neighborhood spot with knowledgeable and experienced instructors. Along with an after-school program, Ubergrippen offers climbing programs for kids and teens and Friday night climbing sessions. Ubergrippen also has a climbing team for youth in which they can compete in sanctioned contests. This gym is the perfect place for your kids to learn about gear, climbing techniques, equipment and much more.

Related: Top Spots to Ice Climb Near Denver