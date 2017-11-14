Bear Family Could Be Euthanized After Running Into Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear and her two cubs will likely have to be put down after getting caught inside a Colorado Springs home.
The bears ran into the home through an open garage door near North Cheyenne Canyon Park.
By the time Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers arrived, the mom was across the street and the two cubs were still in the home.
The homeowner says she was cleaning her garage and went into her backyard for a moment.
Crews tranquilized all three.
“It’s her job to teach those cubs where to find food and how to find food. We’d hope she’s teach them how to find natural foods like berries and acorns and things like that that bears are supposed to eat. In this case she’s teaching them to find food in people’s houses,” said Frank McGee with CPW.
Wildlife officers say if you see a bear getting into trash, call them so they can intervene early.