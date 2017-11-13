Holiday Headache? Here’s When Stores Start Playing Christmas Music

CBS Local — Planning on spending several hours hopping from store to store in search of presents for everyone on your holiday shopping list? After a report on how playing Christmas music too early in the year is actually bad for your mental health was released, we’ve got the list of which big-name retailers are turning up the festive tunes early this year.

The survey, completed by reporters at the Tampa Bay Times, asked over 100 of America’s top stores when they start the holiday jingles. Here’s the list of when sellers will begin raining Christmas carols down upon you; many of them won’t even be waiting for your Thanksgiving turkey to go into the oven.

Oct. 22 Best Buy

Electronics giant Best Buy definitely jumps the gun by starting its Christmas music playlists nine days before Halloween. The chain was the only retailer to say they started in October.

Nov. 1 Sears, Kmart, Michael’s, Lane Bryant, Maurice’s

Nov. 5 Ulta beauty stores

Nov. 9 Belk, H&M

Nov. 11 Office Depot, Office Max

Nov. 13 Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nov. 16 Verizon Wireless

Nov. 18 Staples

Mid-November Macy’s, AT&T stores

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving) J.C. Penney, Giant Eagle

Nov. 24 (Black Friday) Publix, Target, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Lowe’s, Albertson’s, Sprouts, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Foot Locker

Late November Petco

Dec. 1 Stater Bros. supermarkets

Stores who didn’t reveal a date: Starbucks, Apple, TJ Maxx, Ross, Ikea

Stores that don’t play any music: WinCo Foods, Costco, AutoZone, GameStop

We're barely into November and stores are already playing Christmas music. How early is too early? via @SpataTimes https://t.co/LLhFTvQfZ9 pic.twitter.com/0Q6mXlTZ9T — Carl Lisciandrello (@carlmarksTimes) November 8, 2017

The report found that the stores who don’t wait until Black Friday will usually sprinkle in the songs at the start and then increase the amount through Thanksgiving. Many of the retailers said that once the calendar turns to December the speakers will play holiday hits around the clock. For the shoppers who can’t take the holiday overload, plan your trips accordingly.