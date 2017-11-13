DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls On Climate Activists To Change Methods

BONN, Germany (AP) — Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution.

gettyimages 873303854 Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls On Climate Activists To Change Methods

Arnold Schwarzenegger, gives a speech in the Health Actions for the implementation of the Paris Agreement meeting at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on Nov. 12, 2017. (credit: Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger spoke Sunday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, where diplomats from around the world are discussing implementing the Paris climate accord.

He said: “It’s time we wake up and talk about what really matters: 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution.”

Schwarzenegger also criticized the environmental community for “missing the point” with its messaging on global warming.

He said: “People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising.”

Schwarzenegger thinks calling attention to concrete issues, like “so many people having problems with cancer and kids with asthma,” is a better approach.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

