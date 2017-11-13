Salute To Service: Derek Wolfe Brings Brother-In-Law Onto Field

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe shared an unforgettable moment with his brother-in-law before the game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Wolfe ran out of the tunnel with his brother-in-law, Brian Burrows, who serves in the Navy.

Wolfe will also sported a helmet sticker that honors the Navy.

According to the Broncos website, he chose that military branch with Navy SEALS in mind.

“I think they’re a bunch of badasses,” Wolfe was quoted as saying.

“I think it’s important for us to recognize them,” Wolfe said. “We wouldn’t have these freedoms we have if it wasn’t for them.”

Wolfe said the national anthem is always an emotional part of each game.

“I’m proud to be an American, proud to sing or stand and put my hand over my heart for the national anthem,” the Broncos website quoted him as saying.