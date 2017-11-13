COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Pueblo Police Looking For 15-Year-Old In Shooting Death

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in Pueblo are looking for a 15-year-old boy wanted in the death of a 22-year-old man found shot inside a house on Sunday.

Police say that the shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. by a person who lived at the house. The person said his son knew the victim but their exact relationship was unclear.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

