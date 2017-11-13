Pueblo Police Looking For 15-Year-Old In Shooting Death

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in Pueblo are looking for a 15-year-old boy wanted in the death of a 22-year-old man found shot inside a house on Sunday.
Police say that the shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. by a person who lived at the house. The person said his son knew the victim but their exact relationship was unclear.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
