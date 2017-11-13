Police: Prowling Suspect Shot At Officers

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Thornton faces an attempted 1st degree murder charge after police say he shot at them early Monday morning.
Investigators responded to reports of a prowler on Rowena Street, near Thornton Parkway and Vine Street.
Witnesses reported the suspect, Darren Hoffman, was pounding on their door and windows and screaming loudly.
Two officers arrived and found the 22 year old in the area. They say he pulled out a handgun and shot toward them multiple times. Neither of the officers fired back or were hurt.
Officers say they were able to negotiate with Hoffman to surrender.
Hoffman is in the Adams County Detention Facility.