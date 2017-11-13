Preschool Announces Closure After Church’s Sanctuary Vote

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A preschool in Boulder that leases space from a church is closing a the end of November.
School officials say the decision came after the congregation voted to allow undocumented immigrants to take sanctuary at the church.
The Active Boulder Kids Preschool is not affiliated with the Unitarian Universalist Church, however the school has been there for 10 years.
The preschool says some parents have pulled their children out of school because of safety concerns since the vote was cast. No one is taking sanctuary at the church yet.
The church says those who do will be thoroughly vetted.