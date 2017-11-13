NFL Player Shares Loss Of Unborn Son: ‘Please Pray’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS4) – When San Franciso 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday, fans had no idea he was suffering from a heartbreaking loss.

Goodwin and his wife lost their unborn son just hours earlier.

“Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am,” Goodwin wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable,” Goodwin wrote. “Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

His photo post was followed by a video clip of him scoring an 83-yard touchdown in the game.

The clip shows Goodwin scoring a touchdown. In the end zone, he kneels, makes the sign of the cross, clutches the ball with both hands and looks up to the sky.

🙏🏾👼🏾 A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Goodwin didn’t caption the photo but posted an emoji of praying hands and an emoji of an angel.

Countless people offered their condolences and prayers to Goodwin and his wife on the Instagram posts.