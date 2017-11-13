COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

NFL Player Shares Loss Of Unborn Son: ‘Please Pray’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (CBS4) – When San Franciso 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday, fans had no idea he was suffering from a heartbreaking loss.

Goodwin and his wife lost their unborn son just hours earlier.

“Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am,” Goodwin wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable,” Goodwin wrote. “Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

His photo post was followed by a video clip of him scoring an 83-yard touchdown in the game.

The clip shows Goodwin scoring a touchdown. In the end zone, he kneels, makes the sign of the cross, clutches the ball with both hands and looks up to the sky.

Countless people offered their condolences and prayers to Goodwin and his wife on the Instagram posts.

gettyimages 873652766 NFL Player Shares Loss Of Unborn Son: Please Pray

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 12: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) breaks down in grief after his touchdown run during the regular season game between the New York Giants verses the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

