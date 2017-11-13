Light Pole Vandals Wanted, Caught On Tape

By Tom Mustin

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an expensive crime spree.

Late Friday night, at least nine light poles were destroyed in the Firelight area, many near the greenbelt around Spearwood Park.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the vandals caused roughly $45,000 worth of damage.

CBS4 has obtained surveillance video that shows three young males knocking down one of the light fixtures. That video has been turned over to detectives who hope someone recognizes the vandals.

“Vandalism. People are bad,” said Joseph Mangers.

Angry neighbors sounded off after a night of vandalism in Highlands Ranch.

“This is not an acceptable behavior,” said Bill Feely.

Friday just before midnight, a home surveillance camera caught what appears to be three teenagers in hoodies, rocking and then eventually knocking a light pole to the ground. It is one of nine polls destroyed within a two-block radius in the Firelight area that night.

“Smashed the lights, glass all over,” Feely told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Feely showed the three lights that were hit within a few hundred feet of his home.

“No respect, no consideration for other people’s property and no consequences,” he said.

Shattered glass still lines the sidewalk near busy Spearwood Park. Feely says he’s amazed at the audacity of the young vandals.

“You hear the ‘Boom, crash, lightbulb popping,’ you run and get out of there so you don’t get caught. But they did this five times in a row. So not only is mom and dad going to have to write a check, you don’t have a smart kid,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says each light pole costs up to $5,000. They’re hoping the video will lead to the arrest of some suspects.

“This has got to get nipped in the bud now,” said Feely.

Meanwhile, Feely says the parents of the young crooks need to share the blame for the crime spree. He’s confident the vandals will be caught and will have to pay.

“It’s going to be an expensive day for little Johnny and little Johnny’s mother.”

Anyone with any information regarding the people seen in the video, or the vandalism case, is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 784-7880.

