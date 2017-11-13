LIVE VIDEO: Watch Xfinity Monday Live right now, and after it ends watch "A Few More Minutes"; with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis -- exclusively on CBSDenver.com! (Watch CBS4 Live)

Sen. Gardner: If Moore Wins, Senate Should Expel Him

Filed Under: Beverly Young Nelson, Cory Gardner, Roy Moore, Senate Republican Campaign Committee

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Republican Senator Cory Gardner says if Roy Moore wins his race in Alabama, the Senate should vote to expel him.

Gardner is the head of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.

Moore is accused of sexual misconduct. Monday, a fifth woman came forward alleging Moore assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

roy moore update 5vo transfer frame 290 Sen. Gardner: If Moore Wins, Senate Should Expel Him

Beverly Young Nelson (credit: CBS)

 

Beverly Young Nelson says the assault occurred in December of 1977.

roy moore update 5vo transfer frame 497 Sen. Gardner: If Moore Wins, Senate Should Expel Him

(credit: CBS)

Nelson says she’s coming forward now because of the Washington Post story which covered four other women with claims of Moore pursuing relationships with them when they were in their teenage years. Moore was in his 30s.

roy moore update 5vo transfer frame 188 Sen. Gardner: If Moore Wins, Senate Should Expel Him

Roy Moore (credit: CBS)

“I thought he was going to rape me. I was twisting and I was struggling and I was begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face,” said Nelson.

Moore calls the accusations “fake news” and a “witch hunt.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch