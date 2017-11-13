Sen. Gardner: If Moore Wins, Senate Should Expel Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Republican Senator Cory Gardner says if Roy Moore wins his race in Alabama, the Senate should vote to expel him.
Gardner is the head of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.
Moore is accused of sexual misconduct. Monday, a fifth woman came forward alleging Moore assaulted her when she was 16 years old.
Beverly Young Nelson says the assault occurred in December of 1977.
Nelson says she’s coming forward now because of the Washington Post story which covered four other women with claims of Moore pursuing relationships with them when they were in their teenage years. Moore was in his 30s.
“I thought he was going to rape me. I was twisting and I was struggling and I was begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face,” said Nelson.
Moore calls the accusations “fake news” and a “witch hunt.”