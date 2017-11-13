Eldora Mountain Asks Coloradans To Do Snow Dance, Delays Opening

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Eldora Mountain is asking everyone in Colorado to help them do a snow dance due to the dry and warm weather.
The request was made via Twitter on Monday.
Eldora was scheduled to open their season this Friday, Nov. 17, but now plans to open on Thanksgiving if the weather cooperates.
There will be a chance for some mountain snow by Friday but at this time it doesn’t look like it will be a big storm.
