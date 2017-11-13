COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Eldora Mountain Asks Coloradans To Do Snow Dance, Delays Opening

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Eldora Mountain is asking everyone in Colorado to help them do a snow dance due to the dry and warm weather.

The request was made via Twitter on Monday.

Eldora was scheduled to open their season this Friday, Nov. 17, but now plans to open on Thanksgiving if the weather cooperates.

There will be a chance for some mountain snow by Friday but at this time it doesn’t look like it will be a big storm.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

