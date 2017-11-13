Mom Killed, Child Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother was killed and her child seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police say that a pickup truck slammed into the vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light at Alameda Avenue and Oak Street, near the Federal Center in Lakewood.
The woman killed was the driver of the minivan. Her child was seriously injured and transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.
It is unclear what charges the driver of the truck may face.
The driver killed has not been identified.
There are significant delays in the area due to the crash investigation and cleanup. Drivers are urged to chose a different route.