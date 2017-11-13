Contracts Approved To Add 39 New Gates At DIA

Filed Under: Denver City Council, Denver International Airport Expansion, DIA

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Plans are moving forward to add nearly 40 new gates to Denver International Airport.

The Denver City Council approved a set of contracts that will start the $1.5 billion project. The gates are expected to be completed in 2021.

dia Contracts Approved To Add 39 New Gates At DIA

(credit: CBS)

“Denver is growing exponentially and so is air service, so it’s time for Denver International Airport to grow as well,” said Heath Montgomery with DIA.

dia gate expansion 10pkg transfer frame 1046 Contracts Approved To Add 39 New Gates At DIA

(credit: CBS)

Plans aren’t finalized but the C Concourse could see the largest improvement with 16 new gates. The A concourse could see 12 new gates.

The airlines asked for the expansion, showing signs that Southwest plans to continue to expand services around Denver.

dia gate expansion 10pkg transfer frame 842 Contracts Approved To Add 39 New Gates At DIA

(credit: CBS)

The A Concourse expansion could include larger gates to handle increased international traffic.

“Ultimately our goal is to be able to accommodate a wide variety of aircraft from many different airlines,” said Montgomery. “We’re certainly seeing our international traffic grow year after year. In fact, last year was one of our best years ever, and this year we’re expecting to see more than 60 million total passengers.”

dia gate expansion 10pkg transfer frame 1046 Contracts Approved To Add 39 New Gates At DIA

(credit: CBS)

When expansion is completed, the airport could handle up to 85 million passengers each year.

DIA officials say the airport’s original design allows for easy expansion to the east and west of the current concourses, but this project could put the airport at capacity.

Any future growth would require an entirely new terminal.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch