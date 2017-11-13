COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Check Out The New Civic Center Station

DENVER (CBS4)– The new Civic Center Station will open later this month after renovations began more than a year ago.

The new station is a transit hub which provides a turnaround point for the 16th Street Free MallRide and is also the location of the Civic Center Plaza. Construction crews should wrap up next week.

(credit: CBS)

The old Civic Center Station was one of RTD’s busiest transit centers serving up to 15,000 commuters every day.

(credit: CBS)

A demolition crew begins destruction of the Civic Center Station (credit: CBS)

RTD initially began renovations because the old facility needed structural repairs and an update. The new building will look similar to the renovated Union Station and will be much easier to maintain.

(credit: CBS)

Another concept RTD had in mind when they designed the new station was visibility. They wanted commuters to be able to stand at Colfax and Lincoln and see straight across to the 16th Street Mall, a view the previous design didn’t allow.

(credit: CBS)

