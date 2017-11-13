City Council To Approve DIA Expansion Contracts

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors are scheduled to approve contracts related to the expansion of Denver International Airport at Monday night’s meeting.
The airport wants to add 39 extra gates to all three concourses.
The total cost for the project would be nearly $1.5 billion. They’ll be paid for through bonds, which are generally paid back by the airlines.
The plan is to have them ready for use by 2021.
More than 58 million people traveled through Denver International Airport last year, and the airport expects that to increase.
