Police Search For Man Who Grabbed, Kissed 13-Year-Old

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder hope someone recognizes the man in a sketch who is wanted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The man is accused of grabbing, kissing and inappropriately touching the girl at Keewaydin Park in Boulder about 5 p.m. on Nov. 8. The park is near Manhattan Middle School.

The girl had stayed after school and had left the park to walk to the East Boulder Recreation Center.

She told police that as she was walking, the man came up behind her, grabbed her arm, kissed her and touched her in an inappropriate manner. She screamed and the suspect ran to the school parking lot and got into a car and drove away.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man in his mid-30s with long black hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a blue ski jacket and baggy pants and may have had a necklace or keys hanging around his neck. He drove away in either an older white Audi or Subaru sedan.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Jeremy Frenzen at 303-441-1890. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.