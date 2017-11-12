Volunteers Needed To Make Special Hats For Newborns

DENVER (CBS4) – The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to put their skills towards a good cause.

The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual ‘Little Hats, Big Hearts’ program to celebrate American Heart Month.

The red hats are for babies born in February.

(credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

The following hospitals in the Denver area are participating:

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Medical Center of Aurora
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center/Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • St. Mary Corwin Hospital
  • St. Joseph Hospital
  • Lutheran Medical Center

“‘Little Hats, Big Hearts honors’ babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way. Supporters are knitting and crocheting red hats to be given out to thousands of babies during American Heart Month in order to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same,” the website states.

