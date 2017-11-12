Rock Slide Caught On Camera In Colorado

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – A major rock slide was caught on camera in Mesa County.
Jeff White saw it all happen on the Cookcliffs Sunday morning.
He say he was about two miles from the rock slide area when he heard what sounded like a giant explosion.
He pulled out his camera as the rocks slid down.
No injuries have been reported.
A Colorado State Patrol officer tweeted this photo with the slide captured from his dashcam in the distance.
“There was a rockslide on the Bookcliffs north of I-70 around mm 40,” said Megan Terlecky, Information & Communication Manager for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. “It kicked up a pretty big dust plume, did not affect the highway.”