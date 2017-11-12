“One Epic Night” To Help Local Music Programs

DENVER (CBS4) – A concert will soon kick off to benefit music programs in schools across the Denver metro area.
“One Epic Night” brings a dozen bands together to play on three stages throughout the night. Those bands include Strange Americans, ATOMGA, the Clay Kirkland Band and more.
All the money raised goes to Swallow Hill Music’s Outreach Programs. Last year the organization says they reached 14,500 students through classroom instruction, school assemblies and after school lessons.
“One Epic Night” is on November 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Swallow Hill Music.
LINK: One Epic Night Tickets
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event.