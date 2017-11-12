Latest Forecast: Just A Bit Cooler

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Slightly cooler and drier air has pushed into the central Rockies. That along with a strengthening ridge of high pressure should deliver a mild end to the weekend and a warming trend for the start of the week ahead.

The will be a bit of wind kicking up in the mountains and a bit of a breeze across the plains. Most of the state will start the Sunday with sunshine. By afternoon and evening high clouds will be pushing over the state from the southwest. If you are going to the Broncos/Patriots game at 6:30 pm there will be passing clouds and cooling temps. Good football weather.

The building ridge of high pressure will be beefing up chinook winds for Monday and temperatures will be warming up for Monday and Tuesday. In fact, many temperatures over the eastern plains on Monday may get into the 70s.

There will be a weak cold front pushing through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front may produce some snow for the mountains but, only a cool down for Denver and the eastern plains.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!