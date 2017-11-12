2 Juveniles Arrested For Attempted Murder In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles were arrested for attempted first degree murder early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs.

According to the police blotter, investigators got a report of shots fired just before 3 a.m.

The victim said he was driving in the area of Jet Wing Drive and South Chelton Road when a white SUV passed him.

One of the window’s in the victim’s vehicle shattered and he believed someone in the SUV may have thrown something at him.

The victim said he tried to get closer to the SUV to get the license plate number.

As he approached the SUV, he said someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots. Police said the shots narrowly missed the victim and shattered several other windows in the car.

The victim said he pulled over at that point to avoid any further conflict.

Investigators followed up on a report of a stolen vehicle and located a juvenile believed to be driving during the shooting.

“Further investigation then identified the juvenile male passenger of the suspect vehicle who was [believe to be] the shooter,” the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter states.

Officers obtained a warrant and searched the home of the second suspect.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered and the second suspect was taken into custody.

The gun had been stolen, police said.

Both suspects are now facing charges of attempted first degree murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.