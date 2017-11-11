Ottawa Tops Colorado 4-3 To Sweep Series In Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored two goals to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Mark Stone and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa, which trailed 3-2 after two periods. Defenseman Erik Karlsson had two assists, giving the captain 17 points in 11 games this season.

Oduya, a Stockholm native, drove a slap shot by Jonathan Bernier at 7:01 of the third, tying it at 3 and delighting the crowd of more than 13,000. Hoffman got the game-winning goal on a one-timer on a power play with 6:37 left.

Matt Duchene of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck during the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series match Saturday in Stockholm, Sweden. (credit: Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images)

Alexander Kerfoot and Sven Andrighetto each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have dropped three in a row. Bernier finished with 36 saves.

