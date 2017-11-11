Off-Duty Cop Who Shot Intruder Identified

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating a deadly home invasion shooting in Littleton.

An off-duty cop shot an intruder who broke into his home around 4:30pm Friday, according to investigators.

Police taped off the block around the home near Spotswood Street and Caley Avenue.

A Littleton Police spokesman said Saturday that investigators were still going through the evidence.

While police were referring to the crime as a burglary, it was unclear what the suspect’s actual intentions were upon entering the house.

The off-duty officer, who Littleton Police identified as Phillip Donovan, 33, was asleep in his basement when someone broke in. According to neigjbors, the officer works nights. Investigators said Donovan shot the suspect, who died from his injuries.

“Gives the intruders out there something to think about. It could be the last thing they ever do,” said Keith Mann, who lives down the street.

An online profile shows that Donovan has worked for DPD as a police officer since January of 2006.

The intrusion has made Mindy Nelon, another neighbor, think about what she would do if ever faced with the same situation.

“The same thing,” Nelon told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “And I hate to say that because we’re not violent people. But definitely, my family is way more important.”

“When they break in and barge in to our home, we have to do what we have to do to protect ourselves,” Mann added.

While DPD could not comment on the case, police said that off-duty officers involved in shootings are placed on a modified or administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

The deceased suspect’s identity had not been released.