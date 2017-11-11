Latest Forecast: A Weak Cold Front Late

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We are looking at lots of sunshine for most of Colorado on this Saturday. The only exception may be parts of eastern Colorado where early on there will be dense areas of fog in some spots. There is a Dense Fog Advisory over extreme eastern parts of the state through late morning and then things will just be hazy out east.

Denver and most of the Front Range will be mostly sunny and a little breezy for Saturday ahead of a late day cold front and small disturbance that will quickly move in. This may create a little snow in the northern mountains late in the afternoon. The system will cool temperatures across the state on Sunday but, there is just not much moisture with this weather change. As a result, most areas will remain on the clear side as far as skies are concerned.

The Bronco game Sunday night is looking good. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

The week ahead will stay dry with above normal temperatures.

