Gang Member Arrested After Stabbed Woman Jumps From His Car

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – An illegal immigrant and confirmed MS-13 gang member is under arrest after evading northern Colorado authorities for six days.

Angel Ramos, 36, was taken into custody Friday in Fort Collins.

Ramos was wanted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office following an incident Saturday, November 4th, near Hillrose, Colorado.

Ramos is alleged to have kidnapped a Fort Morgan woman that day in what the sheriff’s office describes as a domestic violence incident. Ramos allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a screwdriver before the woman was able to jump from his moving vehicle.

“The car ran over her leg after she landed on the ground,” states an MCSO Facebook post. “Ramos attempted to put her into the trunk before finally fleeing.”

Local investigators obtained a search warrant for Ramos’s residence and found falsified documents with several names.

With the help of Homeland Security Investigations/Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Ramos was identified as an MS-13 gang member. It was also determined he is wanted for a homicide in the country of El Salvador.

Agents from the U.S. Marshals Service eventually tracked Ramos down to the area of South Shields Street and West Horsetooth Road. Friday, personnel from the previous agencies joined those from Fort Collins Police Services and arrested Ramos without incident mid-afternoon.

Ramos, according the Brian Fielman, a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, has been charged with criminal attempt of murder in the first degree, assault in the second degree, menacing with a deadly weapon, second degree kidnapping, domestic violence and criminal impersonation.

Ramos is being held without bail in Larimer County Jail until he can be transported to Fort Morgan for court proceedings.