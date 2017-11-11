Man On Drug Charges Drops Cocaine In Courtroom

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man standing before a judge on a drug charge dropped a wad of cocaine during his court hearing.

According to the Vail Daily, Juan Jose Vidrio Bibriesca, 43, was one of three defendants at the podium. He was already facing a felony drug charge.

Bibriesca removed his hat for the proceeding and held it behind his back with both hands.

A folded square of paper fell from the hat.

juan jose vidrio bibriesca coke in court eagle county so Man On Drug Charges Drops Cocaine In Courtroom

(credit: Eagle County Jail)

Two officers in court saw the item fall but could not agree about which defendant dropped it.

So, they consulted the courtroom’s video surveillance system.

Upon further review, Bibriesca was found to be the source.

Wednesday, in front of a different judge, narcotics possession and bond violation charges were added to Bibriesca’s case. Both are felonies.

