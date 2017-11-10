Only 2 Days Left For The Whole Foods In Capitol Hill

Filed Under: 11th Avenue, 17th and Wewatta, Amazon, Local TV, Ogden Street, Union Station, Whole Foods Market

DENVER (CBS4)– The Whole Foods in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will close its doors for good this weekend.

The store at 11th Avenue and Ogden Street will close forever at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

whole foods sale 6vo frame 240 Only 2 Days Left For The Whole Foods In Capitol Hill

(credit: CBS)

Starting Saturday, everything will be 50 percent off.

Whole Foods still owns the property but hasn’t released what the future holds.

whole foods sale 6vo frame 0 Only 2 Days Left For The Whole Foods In Capitol Hill

(credit: CBS)

The new Whole Foods location at Union Station opens Nov. 15.

The store sits on the corner of 17th and Wewatta Streets. It’s about the size of a football field.

whole foods new downtown store gmc frame 2015 Only 2 Days Left For The Whole Foods In Capitol Hill

Whole Foods Market at 17th and Wewatta Streets in Denver. (credit: CBS)

The store will also house 75 Amazon lockers where customers can ship and pick up packages and groceries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch