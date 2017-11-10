Only 2 Days Left For The Whole Foods In Capitol Hill

DENVER (CBS4)– The Whole Foods in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will close its doors for good this weekend.
The store at 11th Avenue and Ogden Street will close forever at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Starting Saturday, everything will be 50 percent off.
Whole Foods still owns the property but hasn’t released what the future holds.
The new Whole Foods location at Union Station opens Nov. 15.
The store sits on the corner of 17th and Wewatta Streets. It’s about the size of a football field.
The store will also house 75 Amazon lockers where customers can ship and pick up packages and groceries.