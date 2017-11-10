Colorado Rep. Steve Lebsock Accused Of Sexual Harassment

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s House speaker on Friday called for a Democratic lawmaker to resign and removed him from a committee post following a colleague’s accusations that he sexually harassed her in 2016.

Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran removed state Rep. Steve Lebsock of Adams County as chairman of the Local Government Committee on Friday. She acted following a report that Lebsock made unwanted sexual advances toward a fellow Democrat, Rep. Faith Winter, also of Adams County, in 2016.

Lebsock didn’t immediately respond to telephone messages seeking comment. He’s running for state treasurer in 2018.

Colorado is the latest statehouse with reports of misconduct in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Duran told Rocky Mountain Community Radio, which first reported the all egations, that she expected Lebsock would “do the right thing and resign.”

Winter said Lebsock suggested they engage in sexual acts and acted aggressively toward her when she refused during an end-of-session party in 2016, according to the report. She said he grabbed her elbow and that she felt threatened.

“Steve Lebsock’s behavior is egregious,” Winter said.

Winter said she told legislative leaders about the incident but didn’t file a formal complaint, fearing that her reputation would be hurt and it would make it harder for her to do her work. She said that Lebsock eventually apologized and, later, promised to get therapy.

She said she went public after hearing of other alleged incidents involving Lebsock in the midst of the national uproar over harassment and abuse that erupted after the Weinstein allegations.

“At the time I told Representative Lebsock that if I ever heard of him harassing another woman, I would be the first to go public,” she told Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

Winter could not immediately be reached by telephone.

Lebsock initially told the news outlet that he didn’t know what Winter was referring to. Then he expressed support for the “#metoo” social media movement in which victims of sexual harassment and abuse have come forward worldwide.

Democratic Rep. Alex Garnett, the assistant House majority leader, said Friday that he saw Lebsock talking to Winter at the 2016 party with his hand on her elbow.

Garnett said Winter asked him if he could help get Lebsock home. Lebsock responded angrily when Garnett offered to arrange an Uber ride for him, Garnett said. He said Winter then told him what had happened.

“It backed up everything I saw,” Garnett said, adding it was important to stand by Winter at this difficult time.

“Sunshine on these types of issues is the only way to ensure that we have clean culture where everyone is rewarded on our work ethic and our ability to legislate well,” Garnett said.

Duran said Friday that she and other top lawmakers would examine the Legislature’s sexual harassment workplace policy to determine whether it is adequate and make any needed changes.

Dean Toda, a spokesman for House Democrats, said legislative leaders would not be able to confirm if a formal investigation involving Lebsock is underway. Under current policy, formal complaints are handled confidentially. The workplace policy covers lawmakers, government staff, lobbyists, news media and others working at the Capitol.

Lawmakers in Arizona, Kentucky, Minnesota and elsewhere have come under fire after being accused of sexual harassment. In Alabama, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore denies allegations of sexual misconduct with minors decades ago.

By JAMES ANDERSON, Associated Press

Associated Press writer Colleen Slevin contributed to this report.

