Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

Filed Under: Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Local TV, Pomona High School, Poudre High School, Richards Lake Road

By Jeff Todd

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– It was a game both sides agreed to play, but you could feel the somber mood around the playoff game between Pomona and Poudre.

The game was played just hours after news came out that Poudre High School junior Joshua Cortez was killed in a car accident.

fort collins fatal crash 6vo frame 0 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

Cortez had just left a team dinner and was driving with his mother when the crash happened.

“The team decided they wanted to play because they thought that’s what their teammate would want,” said Danielle Clark with the Poudre School District.

cortez family Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: Cortez family)

Kelly and Joshua Cortez were driving south on Giddings Road in Northeast Fort Collins around 7:20 p.m. Thrusday. A car headed east on Richards Lake Road collided with the Cortez’s car.

Both Kelly and Joshua died at the scene. The two people in the other car, Connor Givans and David Muny, were transported to the hospital.

img 1671 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

“It’s gut wrenching, it’s heartbreaking. Any time you lose a child or student, parents around the community I know their hearts just drop, our hearts and thoughts go out to this family,” Clark said.

ft collins fatal 10pkg frame 1785 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

“We’re just kind of torn up about it, you couldn’t get away from it. Sometimes on a Friday you try and get kids charged up about a game try to get them into the spirit of things. And once you hear that, our hearts are pretty heavy,” said Pomona Principal Andy Geise.

fort collins fatal crash 6vo frame 307 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

Poudre players had a “66” sticker on their helmets.

Pomona students made a sign that said “Poudre Strong.”

ft collins fatal 10pkg frame 1378 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

When both teams met at midfield for the coin toss, they both walked out holding up jerseys with the number 66.

ft collins fatal 10pkg frame 1300 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

The pregame included a moment of silence.

Poudre’s first playoff experience since 2008 came to an end, but the players shared a moment with their parents on the field after the game.

fort collins fatal crash 6vo frame 252 Rival Football Teams Come Together After Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

“Such a vibrant young man. Such a part of our community,” said Clark. “Everyone is talking about what a unifying voice he was, how wonderful he was, how dynamic, it’s so incredibly sad.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch