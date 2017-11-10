Reward Grows To $22,000 In Unsolved Murder

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– The apartment of Alexis McEwan Harris has been turned into a shrine for her father Lonnie Harris.

The 52-year-old computer engineer for Comcast was shot to death this past summer outside his home near Interstate 225 and Yosemite.

Now the reward in the unsolved murder is being increased to $22,000.

Alexis told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger her father was her mentor, “My dad was extremely funny, a go getter and extremely helpful.”

He was coming home from work around three in the morning on June 28. Neighbors heard shots being fired.

Harris was driving a black Mercedes so there is speculation that may have given the gunman motivation for a robbery.

His family is desperate for information that will lead to the killer’s arrest.

Harris’ niece, Lona Coleman says it is critical to find the killer, “I’ll know that whoever did it won’t be out there to do it to somebody elses’s dad or uncle.”

Right now police say they have few leads. There is reason to believe it could have been

a robbery since Harris’ pocket was inside out and his wallet was found nearby.

The family has gathered together some $20,000 to add to the reward through a variety of sources.

Lonnie Harris was married with a daughter, two sons and many others who depended on him.

Alexis, spoke with tears in eyes, “To have my father be taken from us has affected in more ways I could ever imagine.”

There were reports of a white car that had been seen in the neighborhood rapidly leaving the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

