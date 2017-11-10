First Timers Welcome At Ski & Snowboard Expo

DENVER (CBS4) – Experts and rookies alike are jumping into the ski season at the annual Ski & Snowboard Expo. This year, organizers are focusing on getting newcomers to hit the slopes.
Visitors will still find the seasonal selection of deeply discounted winter gear, lift tickets, lodging, and outdoor apparel. But first timers can also enjoy a more beginner-friendly experience with deals on lesson packages, rentals, and recommendations from staff.
There’s even a mock mountain where you can strap on a pair of skis and get your first lesson right inside the convention center.
The event kicked off Friday, and runs Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Hall C at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.
Tickets are $15 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Check out the official website for more information.