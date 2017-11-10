CBS4 NUTCRACKER CONTEST: Win a Colorado Ballet VIP Night with premium tickets + dinner! (Enter To Win)

Man Who Went On 14-Hour Crime Spree Pleads Guilty

Filed Under: Adam Fulford, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Loveland

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Fort Collins has pleaded guilty to seven counts related to a manhunt and chase that ended when he smacked into a woman and children.

fulford adam Man Who Went On 14 Hour Crime Spree Pleads Guilty

Adam Fulford (Larimer County)

Adam Fulford will spend 35 years in prison with 24 years of parole.

It all stems from a crime spree that started on the night of March 30. Police tried to serve a felony warrant on Fulford at his home in Fort Collins.

foco manhunt 12pkg frame 1110 Man Who Went On 14 Hour Crime Spree Pleads Guilty

(credit: CBS)

He shot and wounded a taxi driver and stole a Toyota Prius.

Fulford was spotted the next morning at Horsetooth Reservoir and led police on a chase that ended when he crashed in Loveland.

He hit a car carrying a woman and her two children, leaving them hurt.

