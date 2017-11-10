Man Who Went On 14-Hour Crime Spree Pleads Guilty

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Fort Collins has pleaded guilty to seven counts related to a manhunt and chase that ended when he smacked into a woman and children.
Adam Fulford will spend 35 years in prison with 24 years of parole.
It all stems from a crime spree that started on the night of March 30. Police tried to serve a felony warrant on Fulford at his home in Fort Collins.
He shot and wounded a taxi driver and stole a Toyota Prius.
Fulford was spotted the next morning at Horsetooth Reservoir and led police on a chase that ended when he crashed in Loveland.
He hit a car carrying a woman and her two children, leaving them hurt.