Broncos Week 10 Injury Report: Denver Looking For Win Against Depleted New England Patriots Squad

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (3-5) started the week with 15 players on the injury report, while the New England Patriots started the week with only eight players listed. As the week played out, more and more Broncos players were participating in practice. Meanwhile, the Patriots did not see much improvement and will be missing some key players.

New England will be without two offensive players and one defensive player, and there are more Patriots that will be game-time decisions. The Patriots are coming into the Mile High City on a four-game win streak while the Broncos are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Broncos’ anemic offense will have to take advantage of several starters on the already porous Patriots defense. The Broncos have not officially ruled out any players for the game against the Patriots.

The Healthy Broncos Look To Win At Home Against The Patriots

When the Broncos’ injury report came out on Wednesday, it listed a lot starters. On offense: C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles, Bennie Fowler III, Cody Latimer, Ron Leary, Matt Paradis, Emmanuel Sanders, Donald Stephenson and Demaryius Thomas. On defense: Todd Davis, Brandon Marshall, Domata Pek Sr., Shane Ray, Darian Stewart and Derek Wolfe. As the week progressed, more and more players were fully participating in practice and by the end of the week, almost every player was a full participant. Only three Broncos are listed as questionable: Davis, Sanders and Stephenson. The Broncos have not been this healthy in a few weeks and need to take advantage of a Patriots team with a lot of injuries.

The Patriots Come To Denver With A Hurting Squad

The beginning of the week saw eight players on the Patriots injury report. Time did not heal all wounds and New England will be without Malcom Brown, Marcus Cannon and Chris Hogan. The other players on the list were all limited participants throughout the week and will be game-time decisions. The Patriots could be without Danny Amendola, Stephon Gilmore, Cassius Marsh, Eric Rowe, and newly acquired Martellus Bennett.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(ILB) Davis, Todd (Ankle) – Full Participation In Practice

(WR) Sanders, Emmanuel (Ankle) – Full Participation In Practice

(T) Stephenson, Donlad (Calf) – Limited Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report

Questionable:

(WR) Amendola, Danny (Knee) – Limited Participation In Practice

(TE) Bennett, Martellus (Shoulder) – Limited Participation In Practice

(CB) Gilmore, Stephon (Concussion/Ankle) – Limited Participation In Practice

(DE) Marsh, Cassius (Shoulder) – Limited Participation In Practice

(DB) Rowe, Eric (Groin) – Limited Participation In Practice

Out: