2 Dead Near Suspected Illegal Pot Grow Operation

SIMLA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two men are dead after being found with gunshot wounds near a suspected illegal marijuana grow on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the men were found at a home in a rural area west of the town of Simla, about 50 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, Thursday morning.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office said investigators believe the marijuana operation was a “contributing factor” in their deaths.
